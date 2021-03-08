Sticks and stones

In case you don’t have a Facebook account or haven’t visited The Fence Post’s Facebook page lately, let me update you.

Jon Caldera, a newspaper columnist and radio talk show host, wrote a column criticized a bill backed by Colorado’s First Gentlemen Marlon Reis that would put pet stores out of business.

This column apparently outraged Ellen Kessler, a vegan and animal right activist, who Colorado Gov. Jared Polis appointed to the state’s veterinary board.

She sent Caldera a nasty email and, pardon the language, but here it is: “Jon Caldera (sic) …is a piece of sh*t. How dare he be an armchair quarterback to the First Gentleman, Rep Duran and Rep Soper when he can’t tell the difference between his ass and a hole in the ground? (sic) They’ve done more for underprivileged than you’ve done in a lifetime. Yeah, pet stores need to stop selling puppies and kittens. And you need to shut your ignorant yap.”

Caldera replied to her email tongue in cheek with this: “I’m assuming this email is from the real Ms. Kessler, but could be wrong, being ignorant and all.

And for the record, when tested, I could in fact tell the difference between my ass and a hole in the ground 3 out of 5 times.“

Fortunately Caldera, like most journalists, has a thick skin.

But this kind of rhetoric shouldn’t be coming from a woman who represents the Colorado government on the state veterinary board.

The very fact that she was appointed to the vet board in the first place because she has said that “4-H clubs don’t teach children that animal lives matter.” And she accused dairy farmers who artificially inseminate cows of sexually abusing those cows.

It’s time for the governor to put her out to pasture before she embarrasses herself and his administration again.

This is especially important as people in Colorado’s cities want to tell livestock producers how to raise their animals (see page 6) and the federal government wants to control agricultural land (see page 18.)