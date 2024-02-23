Stitches of Montrose Cattlewomen history

More than 30 years ago, to mark the transition of the Montrose (Colorado) Cowbelles to the Montrose CattleWomen, a commemorative quilt honoring the history of the organization and the families of the women who shaped it was created. Each square was made by hand by members of the group gathering just as their grandmothers likely had. Patrice Mosher assembled the quilt, and it was then entrusted to Della Collins, a renowned quilter in Hotchkiss, Colo., to be quilted.

The quilt was displayed during the county fair, and with it, the talent and dedication of the Cattlewomen who spent hours stitching the history bound in the quilt. The quilt was auctioned off at the Uncompahgre Cattlemen’s banquet around 1992, finding its first home with Jim and Rayma Flowers, a ranching family from the Montrose area.

Stitched by members of the Montrose Cattlewomen to commemorate their history, this quilt was recently purchased by the Jutten family. Courtesy photo quilt-1

Jim, who passed away in 2018, was an auctioneer and he and Rayma, who passed away in 2022, ran Jim’s Auction service and later opened the Western Slope Livestock Auction in Montrose. The couple sold the salebarn in 2000, though Jim remained a field representative for the Salida, Monte Vista and finally, the Loma barn. When Rayma, who was known for her knitted and crocheted baby blankets, passed away, her daughters returned the quilt to the Montrose Cattlewomen.

The quilt, once again, was displayed proudly at the Montrose County Fair in 2022 for fairgoers to enjoy courtesy of the Flowers’ generosity.

The Montrose Cattlewomen made the decision to auction off the quilt again in 2024 to allow it to be enjoyed by one of the ranching families in the area and to raise funds to support future generations of Cattlewomen. Collaborating with the Uncompahgre Cattlemen, the quilt was beneath the spotlight at the 107th Annual Cattlemen’s Banquet.

This quilt commemorated the transition of the Montrose Cattlewomen from the Montrose Cowbelles. Courtesy photo quilt-2

It was Jimmy Flowers, the son of Jim and Rayma, who took to the block to sell the heirloom quilt.

Some 400 people attended the banquet and after an exciting auction, the Jutten Family emerged as the proud new owners of this piece of history. The Jutten’s Lazy K Bar Ranch, a Centennial Farm, has been operating since May of 1882.

According to the group, Erin (Jutten) Luttrell and Kelsey (Jutten) Castle, pledged to continue the legacy by joining the Montrose CattleWomen. Erin and Kelsey’s mom, Pam (Sanburg) Jutten, was a CattleWomen member until her passing in 2023, and their grandmother, Betty Sanburg, served as president of the Montrose County Cowbelles in 1984. This makes Erin and Kelsey third generation CattleWomen.

In researching the quilt’s story, members of the Cattlewomen discovered another quilt from 1986 made to honor the group’s 73-year history. It, too, was crafted by members of the Cattlewomen and found a home with a ranching family.



The 1986 quilt currently owned by George and Jackie Etchart. Courtesy photo. quilt3

In 1986, the quilt, featuring multiple brands in gold and brown shades, was made by Debbie Tucker for the Montrose County Cowbelles for the purpose of being auctioned off to earn money to offset costs from the state organization. It was displayed at the county fair and then purchased in 1987 by a local sheep rancher Martin Etchart. This quilt is currently in the home of George and Jackie Etchart.



The members of the Montrose Cattlewomen said, “they are so excited to share our story with you because as we reflect on these quilts and the stories they hold, we’re reminded of the profound impact of community, tradition and shared heritage. Through each stitch, they bind us together, ensuring that the spirit of the Montrose CattleWomen lives on, generation after generation.”





