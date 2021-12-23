Stock Show announces first responders as parade grand marshals

DENVER — The National Western Stock Show will open its doors Jan. 8-23 for the 16-day celebration. The return of the iconic event will launch with the traditional Stock Show Kick-off Parade, presented by Arrow Electronics. Leading the procession will be an assembly of Colorado’s first responders as honorary 2022 Stock Show parade grand marshals.

On Thursday, Jan. 6, healthcare workers, firefighters, paramedics and law enforcement will lead the traditional drive of Longhorn cattle, horses, and western wagons through the streets of downtown Denver to celebrate the start of the 116th National Western Stock Show. The parade begins at noon outside Union Station. The parade marches 12 blocks down 17th Street to Glenarm Place.

“Without question, we want to recognize first responders as our parade grand marshals. These heroic men and women selflessly serve our communities every day,” said Paul Andrews, president and CEO of the National Western Stock Show. “They dedicate their lives to saving lives and we feel this is the perfect opportunity to honor their service and sacrifice and to express our gratitude,” Andrews said.

Parade-goers, office workers, and those passing by are invited to the first-ever Stock Show Fair at McGregor Square, Jan. 6, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. McGregor Square goes western with photo ops with a Brahma bull from Kodiak Ranch, McNicholas Miniatures therapy horses, Colorado Fiddlers, western royalty, food market and more.

The barbecue lunch, previously held in the atrium at 1700 Broadway, will not occur.