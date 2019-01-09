Stock Show Kick-off Parade starts at noon tomorrow

The sight of over 40 Longhorn cattle walking through the streets of downtown Denver can only mean one thing … it's stock show time.

The National Western Stock Show Kick-off Parade, presented by Arrow Electronics, is a sight to see. On this one afternoon in January, the streets of downtown Denver are lined with boots, chaps and cowboy hats to celebrate Colorado's western traditions and the iconic National Western Stock Show. Kids, families, business men and women get to step back in time and see a true western cattle drive with horses, cowboys, cowgirls, tractors, marching bands and floats.

The parade starts at Union Station at noon on Jan. 10, 2019, and continues on 17th Street, ending at 17th and Tremont.