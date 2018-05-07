Stock Show University to benefit beef exhibitors

WW Feed & Supply will host a "Stock Show U" on Saturday, June 2 at the Bent County Fairgrounds in Las Animas.

"We enjoy providing this hands-on opportunity to 4-H and FFA youth in Southeast Colorado," said Susan Russell, WW Feed & Supply co-owner. "This is a perfect non-competitive environment for the beef project youth to refine their grooming and showmanship skills."

Sullivan Supply's Stock Show University again will be a part of WW Feed & Supply's 2018 free clinic. It will focus on showmanship, daily hair and animal care, show day grooming, and how to achieve that championship look, taught by the "best professors in the business."

This year's free clinic, which is open to all 4-H and FFA youth, will be a day-long event. Youth are strongly encouraged to bring their animals, chute and equipment, so that they can try out each step and receive individual guidance on what techniques will strengthen their specific animal's presentation.

In addition, an experienced beef cattle hoof trimmer, Rod Kerchal, will be offering his services for hire at the June 2 event. WW Feed & Supply also will have its supply trailer filled with grooming supplies on site, and the Bent County 4-H Council will sell lunch and concessions.

In order to get a rough head count for food and stalling of steers and heifers, youth are asked to RSVP by calling (719) 384-4463 or emailing wwfeed1@gmail.com. Further details will be posted on http://www.WWFeed.com or on WW Feed & Supply facebook.