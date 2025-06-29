Stock, Weaber win BIF’s Roy Wallace Scholarship

The Beef Improvement Federation presented the 2025 Roy A. Wallace Scholarships to Danielle Stock and Maddie Weaber on June 10 during the organization’s annual symposium in Amarillo, Texas.

The scholarships were established to encourage young men and women interested in beef improvement to pursue those interests, as Wallace did, with dedication and passion.

Each year, two $1,250 scholarships are awarded — one to an undergraduate student and one to a graduate student.

Stock, the graduate student recipient, is from Waukon, Iowa, and is pursuing her doctorate at Kansas State University. Weaber, the undergraduate recipient, is from Wamego, Kan., and recently completed her freshman year at Oklahoma State University.

Stock was raised breeding registered Gelbvieh and Balancer cattle in northeast Iowa. She credits 4-H and the American Gelbvieh Junior Association with shaping her strong passion for the beef industry. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University. Her beef interests include genetic testing, mating decisions, artificial insemination and embryo transfer.

Stock’s master’s research at Kansas State focused on the genetic influence on scrotal circumference and semen quality traits in Angus bulls. Now, as a doctoral student, her research centers on refining methodologies for collecting, preserving and analyzing bull semen to improve fertility and reproductive success in artificial insemination and natural mating.

Wallace was passionate about the organization’s mission — bringing together purebred and commercial cattle breeders, academia and breed associations, all committed to improving beef cattle. He was honored with both the Beef Improvement Federation Pioneer and Continuing Service awards and co-authored the organization’s 25-year history, Ideas Into Action.

Selection criteria include demonstrated commitment and service to the beef cattle industry, academic performance, personal character and a passion for beef breeding, genetics and reproduction.

Approximately 400 beef producers, academia and industry representatives attended the organization’s 57th annual research symposium and convention in Amarillo, Texas. The Beef Improvement Federation’s mission is to advance the industry by promoting greater acceptance of beef cattle performance evaluation.

For more information about this year’s symposium — including additional award winners and coverage of meetings and tours — visit BIFSymposium.com.

Dressler, Zuvich win BIF’s Baker/Cundiff Student Awards

The Beef Improvement Federation presented the 2025 Baker/Cundiff Awards to Elizabeth Dressler and Miranda Zuvich on June 10 during its annual symposium in Amarillo, Texas. The annual Frank Baker/ Larry Cundiff Beef Improvement Essay Contest for graduate students recognizes outstanding student research and writing in honor of Frank Baker and Larry Cundiff.

Dressler, a doctoral candidate at Kansas State University, won with her essay, “Genetic Selection for Feed and Water Efficiency to Improve Water Resource Use in Beef Cattle.”

Dressler was raised on a small cow-calf operation in Berryton, Kan. She earned her bachelor’s degree in animal sciences and industry from Kansas State in 2020 and completed her master’s degree in animal breeding and genetics there in 2022.

Her research has focused on collecting methane emission phenotypes from grazing beef cattle. Working with Megan Rolf at Kansas State, she continues studying methane emissions while also conducting a genetic evaluation of cashmere fiber production.

Zuvich, a doctoral student at Colorado State University, won with her manuscript, “Beefing Up Communication: Strategies to Improve Public Perception of Beef Cattle Genetics Through Effective Outreach.”Originally from Chicago, Zuvich grew up disconnected from agriculture, first discovering the field through documentaries. She attended Colorado State University for her bachelor’s degree in animal sciences, where she found a passion for animal breeding and genetics.

Denton presented BIF Ambassador Award

The Beef Improvement Federation presented Angie Stump Denton with the 2025 BIF Ambassador Award June 11 during the group’s annual symposium in Amarillo, Texas. This award is presented annually by BIF to a team or member of the media for his or her efforts in spreading the BIF message and its principles to a larger audience.

From Blue Rapids, Kan., Denton has dedicated her 30-year communications career to advancing the beef industry and promoting cattle improvement. She began her career after studying agricultural journalism and animal sciences at Kansas State University and has served in key roles including web marketing director and associate editor of the Angus Journal, editor of the Hereford World, and communications and marketing specialist for K-State’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry. Earlier this year, Farm Journal named Angie the editorial lead of Drovers, where she continues to provide content that supports beef producers nationwide.

Through her career, Denton has been deeply involved with the Beef Improvement Federation for nearly 25 years. She has shared BIF information through numerous publications and served as communications coordinator. She is a longtime attendee of the BIF Symposium and has played an active role in supporting its mission.

