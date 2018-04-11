Stoller is new Colorado State Fair general manager

PUEBLO, Colo. — Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture, Don Brown, has named Scott Stoller, of Chico, Calif., as the Colorado State Fair general manager. He assumes his new role on July 1, 2018.

"The Colorado State Fair is the centerpiece of our agricultural education efforts and I'm thrilled that Mr. Stoller will be spearheading our goals of promoting agriculture, supporting our FFA and 4-H youth, improving the fair's financial position and developing additional year-round activities at the fairgrounds," Brown said.

"My personal and professional life has revolved around fairs and agriculture. I'm excited to start this new chapter of my career and to call Pueblo home. I truly believe fairs offer a great service of educating consumers about the role agriculture plays in their lives while honoring the western heritage that helped build this great state," Stoller said.

Stoller joined the Silver Dollar Fair in Chico in 2009. As the general manager, he managed all aspects of the fair including marketing, sponsorship, entertainment, competitive events and supervised its 150 employees. Prior to that, he was the general manager of the Benton County Fair and Rodeo in Corvallis, Ore. Stoller has been an active member of the International Association of Fairs and Expositions, Midwest Fairs Association, and Western Fairs Association. He earned his certified fair executive degree in 2015 and has served on IAFE's finance committee and certifications committee for several years. He has a bachelor's degree in agricultural business from California State University. From a young age, Stoller was active in 4-H, showing breeding and market animals, including cattle, sheep and pigs at his local fair and in high school, he transitioned to FFA, where he served as a national delegate twice and ultimately received his National Farmer Degree.

Until Stoller assumes his role as general manager, former CDA Deputy Commissioner Chris Wiseman, will remain at the helm of the Colorado State Fair as interim general manager.

The Colorado State Fair runs Aug 24-Sept. 3, 2018. For more information, visit http://www.coloradostatefair.com.