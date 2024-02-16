Stop R-Project powerline from traversing Sandhills

In 2020, I wrote a lengthy and detailed “amicus brief” (friend of the court) concerning Nebraska Public Power District’s proposed R-Project powerline. The U.S. District Court in Colorado agreed with the plaintiffs, and put a stop to this terrible, unnecessary project. I have spent years trying to convince NPPD that a “supplemental environmental impact statement” is needed so that proper consideration can be given to the full scope of the destruction this powerline is going to cause the Sandhills. Apparently, it took NPPD losing in federal court for them to finally prepare a new impact statement.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently announced that it is seeking public comment on the new and improved Habitat Conservation Plan and Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement for the R-Project powerline. I strongly encourage all Nebraskans to oppose this reckless and unnecessary destruction of the most beautiful part of Nebraska so a handful of private investors can make money off a corrupt government subsidy.

NPPD will tell you this powerline is essential for providing redundancy so power can be moved around in the event of downed lines. They will say it is vital for “load balancing” and relieving congestion on the power grid. What they won’t tell the public is that this list of advantages applies to every single powerline ever built. They use this smoke and mirrors technique because they don’t want the public to know exactly why this powerline is needed.

Without the R-Project powerline, there is no way for a group of private investors to exploit the very best place to build an industrial wind turbine facility in Nebraska. All one has to do is get out a wind energy map and lay that over the route of the R-Project. I think destroying 226 miles of pristine Sandhills is wrong. I think enraging local ranchers whose land is being forcibly taken by NPPDs right of imminent domain is wrong. I think harming scores of endangered plants and animals so a group of people can cover the Sandhills in wind turbines to make money is wrong. This is going to leave a scar across Nebraska you will be able to see from space for a century or more. The R-Project is wrong for Nebraska.

Had the correct route for this powerline been followed when this project was first conceived in 2012, it would have been built and operating today. NPPD chose to ignore routes that utilized existing utility corridors where powerlines already were. This was over the objection of every environmental group in Nebraska. They designed a route that cut straight across the heart of the Sandhills instead because it connected the planned wind farm in the most economical way.

I urge Nebraskans to call their NPPD board member, and call their state senator and urge them not to destroy the Sandhills so a group of private investors can make money off a corrupt federal subsidy that congress can end with the stroke of a pen.

Public comments can be submitted through http://www.regulations.gov/ using docket number FWS-R6-ES-2014-0048. The USFWS will also hold two in-person meetings in February and one virtual public meeting in March. The meeting details will be posted on the Service’s website at http://www.fws.gov/project/r-project-transmission-line .

Please contact my office with any comments, questions, or concerns. Email me at tbrewer@leg.ne.gov , mail a letter to Sen. Tom Brewer, Room #1423, P.O. Box 94604, Lincoln, NE 68509, or call us at (402) 471-2628.