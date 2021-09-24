Stop the stupidity

Just in case you need another reason to make your blood boil, a story in Farmers Weekly reports that “celebrities” are calling for governments to shift away from subsidies for livestock producers to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions. They claim that livestock production is the largest contributor to climate change.

Give me a break. I don’t know about you but I’m so tired of seeing these so called celebrities using their fame to promote stupidity.

In case you want to let these celebrities know how you feel about raising livestock, the celebrities who signed on to this letter are Joaquin Phoenix, Billie Eilish, Daisy Ridley, Ricky Gervais, Joanna Lumley, Deborah Meaden and Chris Packham.

Obviously they have spent too much time in Hollywood snorting concrete, pavement and chlorine in their swimming pools. How can you live in a huge city, according to Wikipedia Joaquin Phoenix, who once called himself Leaf Phoenix, lives in the Hollywood Hills, and not see that that your surroundings are damaging the environment far more than raising livestock?

They said in a letter to MP Alok Sharma ahead of the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow: “With animal agriculture being such a major source of greenhouse gas emissions, it is impossible to meet goals set out in the Paris Agreement without making changes to our global food system.

“Even if all other major sources of emissions were reformed, we would still fall short.”

This stupidity leads me to another subject, the ag labor rules in Colorado, specifically SB87. I don’t know if I told you this before, but when I was in high school I hoed weeds and thinned sugar beets to make money so I could live the good life. It was hard work, but we never turned down an opportunity to work more than 40 hours a week. Heck we would have worked 90 hours a week if we could. Because it was seasonal work the money we earned had to last us through the winter, which is a long time in North Dakota.

Unfortunately, mechanization has take these jobs away mainly because the Department of Labor established so many rules that made it not sustainable to hire people to work in the sugar beet fields. It’s a shame because teenagers in rural areas don’t have a lot of job options.

The Colorado bill requires farmers to pay overtime if workers work more than 40 hours a week. That may not sound like a problem to some, but people need to understand that these farmers can’t pass this extra cost on to their customers because they don’t control how much they make from their products. The people who buy their products set the price.

To make matters even more difficult, there is a small window to harvest these crops that require human labor in Colorado.

If we don’t want fruit and vegetable prices to skyrocket we need to prevent rules like this and let farmers do what they need to do to feed us.