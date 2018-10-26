Stop the world I want to get off

Where to start? That is the question I am asking myself as I sit down to write this week's editor's note.

It was a weird, newsy week and there is so much to discuss.

First came the weird news about PETA saying milk is "a symbol of white supremacy (feel free to roll your eyes)." The organization posted a blog titled "Why cow's milk is the perfect drink for white supremacists."

Can't make this stuff up folks.

I'd like to explain this blog to you but I read it and I still don't get it. So you'll just have to read it for yourself or just ignore it.

I think they are "hangry" and need to eat some beef.

Recommended Stories For You

Under the latest ag technology heading, Cargill has produced a mechanical robot to move cows through feedlots.

Cargill said they built the robot to improve worker safety and animal welfare. Although it seems like they are taking someone's job away, remember someone has to control the robot. And, the robot got the seal of approval from Temple Grandin, the famous animal science professor at Colorado State University.

Then there is the story about the journalist Jamal Khashoggi who was killed in the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, and the Saudis lame attempts to cover it up. First they said they knew nothing, then they said he was in a fist fight. Must have been some fight as the news has said his body was in several pieces.

And, lastly what is up with all the pipe bombs? When the media first started reporting (or should I say speculating) on the story, they said the "bomber" was targeting democrats. That quickly changed to the bombs targeting critics of Trump. I ask you, are there any democrats who aren't Trump critics. Really? Today they switched it to Trump foes. And, of course, they found the man who allegedly sent the pipe bombs and he has a van loaded with Trump stickers.

As if we didn't have enough political fighting lately. This situation has the makings of a nightmare. If politicians were smart they would just be glad the perpetrator has been found, and not make political hay over it.

Yeah, like that's going to happen.

And, would somebody please take President Trump's Twitter account away, or keep the press from writing stories about every little Tweet. If I wanted to know what the president is tweeting about I would follow him on Twitter. ❖