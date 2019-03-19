Storm relief fund for FFA members and chapters

The Nebraska FFA Foundation has established a Storm Relief Fund for FFA supporters to provide resources to Nebraska FFA members and chapters in the communities affected by the devastating floods and blizzards.

One hundred percent of the donations through the Nebraska FFA Foundation will be distributed to Nebraska FFA members and chapters that were affected by the recent floods and blizzards.

The recipients of the Nebraska FFA Foundation Storm Relief Fund will be chosen from applications submitted by June 30 that demonstrate financial need from the floods and blizzards.

Our hearts are saddened as we see the videos and photos of the storms in Nebraska, and hope that we can make a difference for some FFA members and chapters.

You can donate to the Storm Relief Fund on the Nebraska FFA Foundation website. Go to https://neffafoundation.org/support_us/donate.html to donate and select "Storm Relief Fund" to make sure your support goes to FFA members and chapters affected by the storms.

To apply for assistance, go to https://neffafoundation.org/what_we_do/advisors/local-chapter-grant-program.html.

Thank you for your generous contributions to help support FFA members and chapters in need.