Stout Mac and Cheese | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

7 oz. uncooked rotini pasta

2 tsp. canola oil

4 oz. hot turkey Italian sausage

3/4 c. diced onion

2 1/2 tbsp. all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp. ground black pepper

1/8 tsp. kosher salt

1 c. Guinness Stout beer

2.5 oz. sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

2 oz. Velveeta cheese, shredded

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat; drain.

While pasta cooks, heat a large saucepan over medium-high heat.

Add oil; swirl to coat.

Remove casing from sausage.

Add sausage and onion to pan; cook 6 minutes, stirring to crumble.

Add flour, pepper and salt; cook 1 minute, stirring frequently.

Stir in beer; bring to a boil.

Cook 3 minutes or until thick and bubbly, stirring constantly.

Remove from heat.

Add milk and cheese, stirring until smooth.

Stir in pasta.

Divide between four baking dishes coated with cooking spray.

Bake for 10 minutes or until lightly browned.