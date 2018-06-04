Strawberry-Chocolate Tart | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

32 Oreo cookies, whole

1/ 2 c. butter, melted

7 oz. milk chocolate

7 oz. heavy cream

10 oz. fresh strawberries

Chopped nuts

Place Oreos into a food processor and blend until crumbs form.

Add melted butter and pour over the crushed cookies.

Process until evenly moistened.

Press cookie mixture with the back of the spoon and your fingers where necessary, into the bottom and edges of a 5×14-inch tart pan.

Freeze until you prepare the filling, just a few minutes.

In a small saucepan, place cream over medium-low heat for a few minutes to get hot; no boiling or simmering needed.

Remove from heat, pour over chopped chocolate and let rest for 1-2 minutes.

Stir until dissolved.

Pour chocolate filling over Oreo crust and top with fresh strawberries.

Press the whole strawberries down in the chocolate; add chopped nuts.

Refrigerate for at least two hours or overnight before serving.