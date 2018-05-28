Strawberry-Orange Chicken Pasta Salad | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

1/3 c. poppy seed dressing

1/4 c. maynnaise

2 c. cooked pasta

2 c. cooked chicken breast, diced

1/4 c. sliced green onions

1 can mandarin oranges, drained

1 c. sliced strawberries

2 c. salad greens

Mix poppy seed dressing and mayo.

Stir pasta and chicken into mixture.

Gently fold in onion, oranges and strawberries.

Serve on a bed of salad greens.