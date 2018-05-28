 Strawberry-Orange Chicken Pasta Salad | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo. | TheFencePost.com

Strawberry-Orange Chicken Pasta Salad | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

1/3 c. poppy seed dressing
1/4 c. maynnaise
2 c. cooked pasta
2 c. cooked chicken breast, diced
1/4 c. sliced green onions
1 can mandarin oranges, drained
1 c. sliced strawberries
2 c. salad greens

Mix poppy seed dressing and mayo.
Stir pasta and chicken into mixture.
Gently fold in onion, oranges and strawberries.
Serve on a bed of salad greens.