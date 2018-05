Strawberry Slush | Marcy Dyer, Pierce Colo.

1 46 oz. can pineapple juice

1 large can frozen lemonade, thawed

1 tbsp. almond extract

4-16 oz. packages frozen strawberries, thawed

Using a large mixing bowl, mix all ingredients well.

Cover and freeze.

Scoop slush into individual glasses and add 7-Up or Sprite.

Instead of a bowl, you can use an empty plastic ice cream pail.