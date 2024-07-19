Strollers and show calves

Meinzer

Audrey Powles

Calhan, Colo., is the home of the El Paso County fair. For a little over 10 years, it is the place where I showed steers, played in ranch rodeos, danced on the last night of the fair and caused more than my share of mischief. It is safe to say that myself along with many of my friends left our mark on that fair, however there is one mark that will be permanent. Well, that is until they remodel the side of the Owens livestock arena and strip the tin off the side of the building.

The Owens arena sits on a hill in the middle of the fairgrounds. The beef barn used to sit off the hill to the west of the arena. On show day there would be panels set up with signs telling spectators that the barn was closed to visitors because of all the commotion that goes along with preparing cattle for the show ring. The bright orange panels were adorned with large signs that said very clearly, Barn Closed. Exhibitors Only. This was done to not only protect spectators, but the exhibitors and their animals as well. I’m certain that those rules applied to everyone, but there was one lady who thought otherwise.

After being married and having children of my own, I am acutely aware of the amount of stuff that children, especially small children, cannot leave home without. There are sippy cups, stuffed animals, diaper bags, changes of clothes, and all kinds of other accessories that are usually hanging from the side of a stroller. Not to mention the multitude of water bottles that mom cannot leave home without. Now imagine this entourage, stroller, crying child and distracted mother, waltzing into a closed barn area filled with 1,300-pound fat steers that are a little on edge from being combed, fluffed, brushed, blown and glued all morning long. Like all good exhibitors, I was never ready for the first call of my class. I always tried to be in the staging area by second call, and rarely was I not there by the final call. On this particular day I was leading my steer up to the show ring. Just about the time we were ready to turn the corner, here came a lady and her stroller to show her kids all the pretty cows.

Remember that permanent mark I said I left on that barn? There is a dent in the siding about 4 feet off the ground, and about 10 feet long from where that steer sandwiched me between him and the barn. My steer had never been off the ranch before, except for when he attended weigh-in in the spring. A stroller was a totally new and foreign thing to him. Like a green colt that got a rope under his tail, that steer tried to enter orbit. The trouble was, I was attached to him. My show ring best dress clothes now looked like they were run over by a tractor, I was sporting a split lip, a shiner and a bloody nose from being steam rolled into a metal building. I had no problem keeping the eye of the judge on me; to say the least, I was hard to miss.

With county fair season kicking off, I only have a few painful words of advice for fair goers. Please read the signs. If a barn is closed, it is closed for a reason. Support the youth in agriculture and cheer them on as they show off their hard work. That’s all for this time, keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.