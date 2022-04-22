Student athlete studies agricultural education

CURTIS, Neb. — Ellie Stohlmann, a rodeo athlete at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis, has received a scholarship in memory of a fallen U.S. Marine who loved the sport of rodeo.

In March, the Hunter HD Hogan Foundation awarded the $1,000 scholarship to Stohlmann. She is a member of the NCTA Rodeo Team and competes in barrels and team roping.

The Ashland native is majoring in agricultural education at NCTA. In January 2023, she transfers her teaching program to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“My goal is to become a teacher, teaching grades 6-12. In high school I had an incredible ag teacher (in Ashland-Greenwood FFA) who inspired me to follow her path, creating an impact in agriculture.”

Stohlmann serves on the NCTA Student Senate as a first-year student representative for Aggie Rodeo. This fall, she will return to NCTA in agricultural education and intends to rodeo.

Her rodeo scholarship honors the memory of Lance Cpl. Hunter Dalton Hogan, who died during combat operations in Helmand province of Afghanistan in 2012.

“This is the most touching scholarship I have ever received,” Stohlmann said. “Thank you Hunter HD Hogan Foundation for giving me the opportunity to receive this scholarship. Hunter’s story is truly an inspiration that is leaving a big impact on young athletes in the sport of rodeo.”

Stohlmann and her horse, Dandy, will compete in team roping and barrels this weekend with Aggie Rodeo at Spearfish, S.D., and then May 6-7 at the University of Nebraska rodeo in Lincoln.

The Hunter HD Hogan Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization, based at Aurora, Neb., where the Purple Heart recipient was laid to rest in July, 2012. The foundation includes a scholarship fund to assist rodeo athletes in continuing their college education.