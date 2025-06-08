Student visas need to be carefully vetted

There is a reason why the Trump Administration is revoking student visas, especially those of Chinese students with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or whose studies involve critical fields, such as agriculture.

Just this week, two Chinese nationals were arrested for smuggling a fungus called Fusarium graminearum into the U.S., which is considered an agroterrorism weapon. The fungus causes head blight disease in wheat, barley, corn and rice. Fusarium graminearum’s toxins cause vomiting, liver damage and reproductive defects in humans and livestock, according to an article in DTN/The Progressive Farmer.

According to a complaint filed in federal court one of the Chinese nationals is a student at the University of Michigan. The other works at a Chinese university and conducts research on Fusarium graminearum and smuggled the pathogen into the U.S. And it wasn’t the first time this person was caught allegedly for smuggling, there was also an incidence in August 2022.

Fusarium graminearum, according to the complaint against the Chinese nationals is responsible for billions of dollars in economic losses worldwide each year and a permit is required to import the pathogen, which these people didn’t have.

If we haven’t learned that China is a threat to the U.S. after COVID fiasco, we certainly have more evidence of that now.

We need to carefully vet students who are coming into this country and make sure they don’t have ulterior motives. It’s the smart thing to do.

I’m sure there are well-meaning Chinese people who wish to study in the U.S. and they should be welcomed. But we have to make sure their intentions are honorable.

Another issue I would like to address here is the Make America Healthy Again report on children’s health that I wrote about last week. After the Washington Post reported that the reports citations were based partially on low quality artificial intelligence, the report had to be updated.

This is concerning because the information in that report made claims about agriculture and food safety that were not flattering, and failed to mention the many studies and results of those studies that the government has conducted on crop inputs.

Fortunately organizations that support agriculture were quick to defend farmers and ranchers and point out problems with findings in the report.

After the report’s inadequacies were identified, American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall, said “Public trust in government is eroded when it deviates from a sound scientific record to meet an agenda, then steamrolls conclusions through with inadequate examination, which appears to be the case with the MAHA Commission report.”

“Much public attention is now focused on the citation of nonexistent studies in the report, but it’s also important to challenge the report’s dogged determination to sow seeds of doubt and fear about the safety of our food system. The report downplays a mountain of evidence and safeguards that ensure a safe food supply. The result risks a loss of public trust in both the food system and the president.

“Farmers share the goal of healthy outcomes in America, but the bottom line is that the report development process was broken. We had concerns before the report’s release and urged the White House, in a public statement, to step back and ensure its accuracy.”

I hope this will be a lesson to lawmakers and government officials in the future that AI is not a substitute for rigorous human vetting, and input from people in the industry is invaluable.