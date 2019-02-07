Study: Added China tariffs will result in ag, food, beverage job losses

A study released Wednesday by Tariffs Hurt the Heartland concludes that if President Donald Trump imposes the threatened additional tariffs on China on March 1, the United States would lose one million jobs including reductions in agricultural, food and beverage employment.

The study was released at a news conference with senators, business owners and farmers.

"This report shows what the trade threats this administration has made would actually mean for American families and communities," said former Rep. Charles Boustany, R-La., who is spokesman for Tariffs Hurt the Heartland. "The trade war is already creating enormous economic loss, and this report shows how much worse it could get. Given that the administration has continually followed through on escalating the trade war, the lost jobs, income and GDP in this report can't be taken lightly. Our hope is that the administration understands they are playing with fire. It's time for the administration to take tariff increases off the table for good, end the threat of new tariffs and finally bring an end to the crippling tariffs we are facing right now."