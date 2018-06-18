Stuffed Acorn Squash | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

2 acorn squash, cut in half, seeds and fibers removed

4 tsp. Brown sugar

1 c. Unsweetened apple sauce

4 tsp. Soft margarine

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Place squash halves, cut side down, in a shallow baking pan.

Bake for 50 to 60 minutes or until tender.

Turn squash over and fill each cavity with applesauce and brown sugar.

Dot with margarine; sprinkle with cinnamon.

Continue baking until applesauce is bubbly, about 15 minutes.