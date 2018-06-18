 Stuffed Acorn Squash | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb. | TheFencePost.com

2 acorn squash, cut in half, seeds and fibers removed
4 tsp. Brown sugar
1 c. Unsweetened apple sauce
4 tsp. Soft margarine

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Place squash halves, cut side down, in a shallow baking pan.
Bake for 50 to 60 minutes or until tender.
Turn squash over and fill each cavity with applesauce and brown sugar.
Dot with margarine; sprinkle with cinnamon.
Continue baking until applesauce is bubbly, about 15 minutes.