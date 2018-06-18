Stuffed Zucchini | Kay Bedlan – Lewellen, Neb.

1 large zucchini

1 medium onion, diced

1 pound hamburger

1/4 c. Sliced mushroom

3/4 c. Sour cream

1/4 c. Breadcrumbs

1/2 tsp. Salt

1/4 tsp. Black pepper

1/4 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 c. Mild cheddar cheese, shredded

4 slices bacon

Cut zucchini lengthwise; clean out seeds.

Salt and pepper zucchini.

Brown hamburger and drain.

Mix together all ingredients and stuff inside zucchini.

Wrap bacon slices over zucchini; seal with toothpicks.