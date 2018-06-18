 Stuffed Zucchini | Kay Bedlan – Lewellen, Neb. | TheFencePost.com

1 large zucchini
1 medium onion, diced
1 pound hamburger
1/4 c. Sliced mushroom
3/4 c. Sour cream
1/4 c. Breadcrumbs
1/2 tsp. Salt
1/4 tsp. Black pepper
1/4 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
1 c. Mild cheddar cheese, shredded
4 slices bacon

Cut zucchini lengthwise; clean out seeds.
Salt and pepper zucchini.
Brown hamburger and drain.
Mix together all ingredients and stuff inside zucchini.
Wrap bacon slices over zucchini; seal with toothpicks.