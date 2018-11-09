Stump names staff at CFTC

Commodity Futures Trading Commission Commissioner Dawn Stump announced Thursday that Dan Bucsa will serve as her chief of staff and senior policy adviser and Elizabeth (Libby) Mastrogiacomo will serve as as senior counsel.

Bucsa has been deputy director of the data and reporting branch of the CFTC's Division of Market Oversight, where he led efforts to improve the swap data reporting and public dissemination requirements implemented in response to the Dodd-Frank Act. He also led commission efforts to harmonize over-the-counter derivatives reporting across jurisdictions.

Bucsa joined the CFTC as an associate director in the surveillance branch of DMO, where he was responsible for oversight of financial futures and swaps markets, including interest rate, credit index, FX, and equity index products.

Before joining the CFTC, he helped manage a macro-themed alpha capture strategy at Two Sigma Investments. Before that, he was a hedge fund relationship manager at Societe Generale and an institutional fixed-income salesperson in mortgage bonds and structured credit at Merrill Lynch.

Bucsa holds a bachelor of science degree from Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service and a master of business administration from New York University's Stern School of Business.

Mastrogiacomo has been a senior associate in the derivatives practice group at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, where she counseled designated contract markets, swap execution facilities, derivatives clearing organizations, swap dealers, swap data repositories, banks, asset managers, pension funds, and end users of derivatives.

She has represented clients before the CFTC, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the board of governors of the Federal Reserve System, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and congress.

Mastrogiacomo also has experience with international derivatives issues, advising clients regarding the European Union's central counterparty and trading platform equivalence regime and the CFTC's substituted compliance framework. She has also engaged with international standards-setting bodies, particularly in the context of central counterparty resilience, recovery, and resolution.

She holds a bachelor's degree from the College of William and Mary and a law degree from The George Washington University Law School.