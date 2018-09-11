Stump to be sworn in at Fearless Girl statue, Berkovitz already in

Dawn Stump, a Republican who was recently confirmed by the Senate as a Commodity Futures Trading Commission commissioner, will be sworn in at a public ceremony at the "Fearless Girl" statue near Wall Street in New York on Wednesday.

Former CFTC Commissioner Jill Sommers will swear in Stump at 2:30 p.m. in front of the statue at 8 Broadway in New York, the CFTC said in a news release.

By choosing that location, Stump is making a dramatic statement about her interest in the role of women in finance and the pay disparity and other issues that women face in that industry.

"Fearless Girl," a bronze sculpture by Kristen Visbal commissioned by investment firm State Street Global Advisors, was installed on the eve of International Women's Day on March 7, 2017, facing "Charging Bull," the symbol of Wall Street since 1989.

New York City's government initially gave "Fearless Girl" only a one-week permit, and the statue's purpose was to promote an index fund which comprises gender-diverse companies that have a relatively high percentage of women among their senior leadership.

The plaque below the statue states: "Know the power of women in leadership. SHE makes a difference," with "SHE" being both a descriptive pronoun and the fund's NASDAQ ticker symbol.

Arturo di Modica, the creator of "Charging Bull," didn't like "Fearless Girl" staring down his statue, but she proved popular and the city kept extending the permit.

Earlier this year, Mayor Bill De Blasio pledged to find the statue a long-term home, and in April she was moved in front of the New York Stock Exchange, whose president, Thomas Farley said, "We eagerly await the arrival of 'Fearless Girl' to her fitting new home, standing her ground and training her unblinking eyes on our engine of progress and free enterprise."

Stump was approved by the Senate Agriculture Committee in 2017 but had to wait for confirmation until President Donald Trump nominated a Democrat, Dan Berkovitz, to be paired with her.

She wrote on her Facebook page on Aug. 29 "So honored to have been confirmed by the U.S. Senate yesterday to serve as a CFTC commissioner. I cannot begin to thank all of the folks who helped get this across the finish line but I am so very grateful to all of you, most especially my husband and children who supported me on this 441 DAY journey and my parents and brother who always encourage (and pray … really hard sometimes)."

Berkovitz was sworn in Friday by U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia at the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington.

"I consider it a privilege and honor to return to the CFTC as a Commissioner," said Berkovitz, who served as the CFTC general counsel during the Obama administration.

"I look forward to working with Chairman (J. Christopher) Giancarlo and my fellow commissioners on the agency's important mission of ensuring our markets are financially sound and free from fraud and manipulation."