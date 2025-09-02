Stumpf International Wheat Center hosts 2025 Bean Growers Day in Grant

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Bean plants at the Panhandle Research Extension and Education Center plots. Photo by Chabella Guzman

BeanGrowers-RFP-082525

The 2025 Bean Growers Day in Grant will be held on Thursday, Sept. 4, at the Stumpf International Wheat Center. The event will feature several speakers and an industry update.

A special emphasis will be given this year on Palmer amaranth management, which has become the most significant weed issue in the state. Nevin Lawrence, Nebraska Extension weed management specialist, will present management of Palmer in dry beans and other crops in the rotation. “Palmer amaranth management is currently the most critical issue facing irrigated crop production within the Panhandle and the major focus of the Panhandle Weed Science Program.”

Another topic for the day will be nitrogen and iron management in dry beans. Bijesh Maharjan, Nebraska Extension soil and nutrient management specialist, will discuss the ongoing experiment on managing nitrogen in fully and deficit irrigated systems. “In addition to nitrogen, dry beans can significantly benefit from iron input since they are highly susceptible to Iron Deficiency Chlorosis when grown on high-pH calcareous soils.”

Sign up for CCA credits available at this meeting.

The free event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. MT, at the Stumpf International Wheat Center, 76025 Rd 329, Grant, Neb.

Lunch will be served, and registration is requested to ensure an accurate lunch count. Call (308) 352-4340 to register.

The agenda is as follows:

9 – 9:30 a.m. – Sign-in and Coffee

9:30 – 9:40 a.m. – Welcome

9:40 – 10:15 a.m. – Bijesh Maharjan, Nitrogen and Iron Management in Dry Beans

10:15 – 11 a.m. – Nevin Lawrence, Palmer Amaranth Management in Dry Beans

11 – 11:15 a.m. – Break

11:15 – Noon – Nevin Lawrence, Palmer Amaranth Management in Dry Beans, (continued)

Noon – 1 p.m. – Lunch

1 – 1:30 p.m. – Courtney Schuler, Dry bean industry update

1:30 – 2:10 p.m. – Pin-Chu Lai and Samantha Daniel, Dry Bean Insect Pest Monitoring and Management

2:10 – 2:40 p.m. – John Thomas, Nebraska Extension On-Farm Research Updates in Dry Beans

2:40 – Complete evaluation and head home