CSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital open house April 21

The James L. Voss Veterinary Teaching Hospital welcomes our community to the 39th annual open house from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 21 at 300 West Drake Road in Fort Collins.

Organized by students in Colorado State University's Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Program, the free open house features hospital tours, educational talks and demonstrations, kids' activities, a petting zoo — as well as food trucks, and visits with CAM the Ram.

Demonstrations scheduled for the day include Rocky Mountain Raptors, agility and appearances by the Fort Collins Police K9 Unit.

Take a stroll with our veterinary cancer specialists Doug Thamm and Kristen Weishaar as part of CSU's Walk with a Doc and a Dog program. The group will meet at 9 a.m. at the main (west-facing) entrance of the Diagnostic Medical Center, just north of the hospital. Dogs are welcome on the walk, but are not allowed into the open house activities, for their own safety and that of others. Learn more about this monthly activity on the CSU Walk with a Doc and a Dog Facebook page.

Tours of the hospital will run from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., starting every 15 minutes from inside the Diagnostic Medicine Center.