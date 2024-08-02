Successful silage feed-out begins in the field

A fall morning on a dairy or feedyard when steam rolls off silage-filled bunks is a beautiful sight for cattle producers and one that, while well worth it, is the payoff after a long process. A proper process results in a better result and higher return on investment.

Trevor Mudgett, the Corn Silage and Inoculant Lead at Beck’s Hybrids said Beck’s silage seed customers cover a huge territory throughout the Midwest and into the Dakotas, Nebraska and Kansas, encompassing both irrigated and dryland operations. He said high yielding hybrids are the preference for Beck’s as they develop their varieties of seed specific to the needs of silage growers and users.

Silage harvest is only one step in ensuring a good feed out. Photo courtesy John Nurmikko

Medgett recommends working with the seed advisers and local agronomists to select the best hybrid variety for each growing situation. Another major consideration is the endpoint for the silage, most commonly a dairy or a feedyard situation, each with unique needs.

MILK LINE METHOD

When harvest time nears, Medgett recommends utilizing the milk line method of determining moisture level. In a normal year, he said, this method will help producers estimate when the standing crop is at or near 65% whole plant moisture.

In a typical horizontal bunker or bag storage situation, he said harvesting at about a half milk line is ideal. When he estimates based on the milk line, he said he breaks an ear of corn in half and looks at the kernels. Ideally, half of the kernel will be milky and soft and half will be dry.

The proper moisture content is important to ensure proper packing and fermentation to prevent excessive shrink.

Medgett’s focus at Beck’s is not only placing the proper hybrid in the right growing situation, but working to improve feed preservation.

“When it comes to feed preservation, it is hugely important to getting as close to 65% whole plant moisture because if it is too dry, it becomes too difficult to pack and it becomes too difficult for the bacteria in that silage pile to do what we want it to do,” he said.

TIGHT PACK, RIGHT PACK

An ideal pack, he said, really starts with properly identifying the milk line and chopping the corn at the proper moisture. The number of tractors and equipment depends upon the amount of silage coming to the pile and can vary greatly. Medgett recommends adding 4-6 inches (10-15 cm) of silage in each layer and packing it sufficiently to remove oxygen before adding another layer. Removing the oxygen as completely as possible will prevent yeast and mold from developing and growing which leads to inefficient fermentation which, in turn, leads to spoilage and dry matter loss.

When it comes to packing, he recommends producers err on the side of too much packing. Once a tight pack is achieved, he suggests covering the pile with an oxygen barrier like a tarp as quickly as possible.

MINIMIZING LOSS

In terms of dry matter loss, Medgett analyzes it from standing corn to the bunk.

“Looking at loss in the pile isn’t realistic, we really want to know what the loss is from the day we chop it, to the day we feed it,” he said.

In a good program, he estimates an average loss with proper handling and the addition of a lactic acid-producing bacteria inoculant to be between 5 and 10%.

Based on their studies at Beck’s, Medgett said inoculants applied at harvest boost the fermentation quality by about 6%. He recommends an application unit be mounted on the chopper to apply the inoculant, be it dry or liquid product. He recommends a high load application with a minimum of 100,000 colony-forming units per gram of treated forage. Colony-forming units, or cfus, are the number of viable bacteria in a sample.

“We’re essentially out competing the native bacteria that live on that crop and then replacing it with a much more efficient bacteria that produces lactic acid which lowers the pH in the pile,” he said. “Lowering the pH in the pile is fermentation so we want to drop that pH as quickly and efficiently as possible and an inoculant absolutely helps with that.”

Inoculants broadly vary in price, but he said $1 to $1.50 per ton is the average price.

SUCCESSFUL FEED OUT

While there may be many factors at play in harvesting and storing a quality silage crop, he said each step is an important piece of the puzzle.

“Starting with selecting the correct hybrid, using fungicides, going to a timely harvest to a good pack and getting that pile covered and managing how much oxygen reentry we’re allowing, all contributes,” he said.

A defacing tool to scrape sections of silage to feed is preferable to a pay loader bucket which increases the oxygen exposure.

“Minimizing oxygen exposure throughout the process is key,” he said. “Looking at any milk or beef per acre formula, quality is a key part of that formula, but so is tonnage.”

Another Beck’s study found that in a thin stand of corn, it is more cost effective to harvest the stand for grain than silage, meaning the choice of the correct hybrid and chopping a good crop is key to a good return on investment. Managing shrink also plays a vitally important role in the investment, no differently than managing losses in the bin.

In a situation where a silage crop is stressed, such as in the case of hail, Medgett said fungicide use is beneficial because open lesions on the plants expose it to fungus and yeast pressure.

“Any kind of stress mitigation tactics using fungicide are good,” he said. “In our testing, an R3 (reproductive stage 3) application has been the highest returning, but really anytime in the reproductive stages has good return. It comes down to plant health more than anything. If we have better plant health at that half milk line, there’s more opportunity to bring in a better crop with fungicide application.”

The same, he said, holds true with fungicide in a grain crop.

“From the moment we make the decision on hybrids all the way until we do what it takes to maximize the feed out process, management is key,” he said.