Sugar and Spice Cookies | Carrie Lehman – Mack, Colo.

3/4 c. shortening

1 c. sugar

1 egg

1/4 c. molasses

2 c. flour

2 tsp. soda

1/4 tsp. salt

1 tsp. cinnamon

3/4 tsp. cloves

3/4 tsp. ginger

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Blend first four ingredients well.

Mix dry ingredients and add to first mixture.

Form into balls and bake on greased cookie sheet for 8 to 10 minutes.

Dip into powdered sugar while still warm.