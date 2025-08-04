Sugar growers gather in Traverse City, Mich.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Attendees at the American Sugar Alliance Welcome Reception Gala at the Grand Traverse Resort & Spa gather under a tent on the lawn of the Traverse City, Mich., resort. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

Sugar-RFP-081125

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — The nation’s beet and cane growers under the banner of the American Sugar Alliance arrived in Traverse City, Mich., Sunday at the Grand Traverse Resort & Spa for the annual International Sweetener Symposium.

Agriculture Deputy Secretary Stephen Vaden, and Reps. Jack Bergman, R-Mich., Brad Finstad, R-Minn., Haley Stevens, D-Mich., and John Moolenaar, R-Mich., are among the speakers Monday and Tuesday.

On Sunday evening, the ASA held its annual Welcome Reception Gala.