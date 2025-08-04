Sugar growers gather in Traverse City, Mich.
By Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — The nation’s beet and cane growers under the banner of the American Sugar Alliance arrived in Traverse City, Mich., Sunday at the Grand Traverse Resort & Spa for the annual International Sweetener Symposium.
Agriculture Deputy Secretary Stephen Vaden, and Reps. Jack Bergman, R-Mich., Brad Finstad, R-Minn., Haley Stevens, D-Mich., and John Moolenaar, R-Mich., are among the speakers Monday and Tuesday.
On Sunday evening, the ASA held its annual Welcome Reception Gala.