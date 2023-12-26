Sugar growers: There’s no shortage

The American Sugar Alliance, which represents beet and cane growers, said last week there is no shortage of sugar in the United States despite calls from sweetener users to make changes to U.S. sugar policy on the grounds that sugar is in short supply.

“Recently, big corporate candy executives have been pushing a false narrative that there is a domestic sugar shortage,” ASA said in a news release.

“According to a recent report from the United States Department of Agriculture, not only are these reports totally false — there is actually a plentiful supply of sugar, assuring American families they will once again enjoy another holiday season with all their favorite treats.”

“U.S. sugar supply for 2023/24 is increased by 119,852 short tons, raw value (STRV) mostly on an increase in imports, the USDA report said.

About domestic production, ASA said, “Overall, U.S. sugar production is currently estimated at 9.243 mil tons of sugar, which would be the third largest year of sugar production ever. In general, the United States is the fifth largest producer of sugar in the world.”

“We haven’t seen domestic shortfalls of sugar in part because when there is lower production in one region of the U.S., there is often an offsetting increase in production elsewhere.

“Weather has been a factor in certain regions, but it’s not impacting our country’s sugar supply. The U.S. has an incredibly geographically diverse sugar supply across more than two dozen states.”

ASA explained, “The U.S. had an excellent sugarbeet harvest this fall, and beet sugar production is expected to exceed 5.36 million tons, a new record.”

“While drought has lowered Louisiana’s expected production from last year’s record crop of more than 2 mil tons to about 1.8 mil this year, that total may rise if good harvesting conditions continue in January.

“Texas’ sugarcane industry is dealing with low water supplies due to drought and Mexico’s failure to deliver water owed under the Water Treaty of 1944, but Florida’s sugarcane harvest is still coming in strong,” ASA said.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., this week urged Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Trade Representative Katherine Tai to implement changes to the U.S. sugar program to address “sugar supply shortages.”

In a letter to Vilsack and Tai, Shaheen urged implementation of recommendations in a recent Government Accountability Office report.

Shaheen wrote, “According to GAO, the U.S. sugar program is creating sugar supply shortages for domestic food production and contributing to higher costs for manufacturers, workers and American families, disproportionately affecting low-income households.”

“It’s clear that the U.S. sugar program administration and the lack of any modernization — despite decades of change and growth in the America economy — is leading to sugar supply chain bottlenecks for food manufacturers and contributing to high food costs incurred by all Americans,” she wrote.

Shaheen added, “Swift implementation of these practical reforms to trade policy present a powerful opportunity to provide relief to families at the grocery store, increase domestic manufacturing, strengthen critical supply chains and continue to safeguard domestic sugar production.”