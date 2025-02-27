Sugar growers, users still agree on farm bill provision

From left: Bill O’Conner of Watkinson Miller LLC, Tyson Redpath of the Russell Group, Rob Johansson of the American Sugar Alliance and Lee Sanders, a consultant, discuss prospects for a new farm bill. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

LA QUINTA, Calif. — Sugar growers and sweetener users still support a provision in the farm bill written last year by House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., representatives of those groups said here on Wednesday at the International Sweetener Colloquium.

The representatives of the growers and the industrial users of sugar sparred over the growers’ position that they need more income and the users’ view that high sugar prices and restrictions on imports lead to a loss of jobs in the companies that make sugar-containing products.

Bill O’Conner of Watkinson Miller LLC, a consultant to the Sweetener Users Association, told The Hagstrom Report at the end of the session that, while the growers and the users are unified in their support of the provision in the bill, that doesn’t mean they don’t have other “goals.”

“Common-sense reforms included in the bill, like adjusting tariff rate quotas and updating the definition of ‘refined’ sugar to match current industry standards, will help reduce inefficiencies that drive up sugar costs for all stakeholders,” he said.

Tyson Redpath, a lobbyist with the Russell Group, noted that passing a farm bill has become harder and harder.