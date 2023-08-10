Sugar prices up but market more confusing
|NAPA, Calif. — Sugar prices in the United States and the world are high relative to the past, but the markets have grown more complicated and confusing, two panels of experts said here this week at the American Sugar Alliance’s International Sweetener Symposium.
World sugar prices are high, reflecting inflation, said Toby Cohen, vice president of market analysis for the Florida-based ASR group in London.
“This is not the old dump market,” Cohen said. There are still countries with surpluses, but there is no consensus about how this will play out, Cohen said.
The International Sugar Organization is showing small surpluses while Greenpool, an alternative source of information on sugar markets, is showing slight deficits, he added. The market “is clearly going through a bullish cycle though the ‘sugar story’ is still developing,” Cohen said.
Cohen said that government statistics are not capturing all movements of sweeteners between countries. He said that molasses is flowing from Canada into the United States, Guatemalan sugar is moving into Mexico and liquid sugar moves from Thailand into China.
India, Cohen noted, has been subsidizing exports, but now has reduced its stocks so much it may need to import sugar.
Brazil, he said, is maximizing its production of sugar and reducing its production of ethanol but also made commitments to reduce greenhouse gases. The fact that Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been re-elected president and that Brazil is going to host the COP meeting in 2025 could impact whether it uses its sugar for food or ethanol.
|Sugar prices in the United States are high at present, but it’s unclear whether that is due to the government’s role in managing the program or to world market conditions, Barb Fecso, the Agriculture Department official who manages the U.S. sugar program, said.
Fecso noted that U.S. sugar growers want assurances that the price will be high enough to be competitive with other commodities, but the government doesn’t control other commodities in the same way it manages the sugar market.
Domestic farmers do not produce enough sugar to produce the 85% of the market that is the sugar program’s goal, while none of the other countries that have quotas ever fill those quotas. At the same time, companies are importing sugar that’s known as “high tier” because it comes in above quotas and therefore is subject to tariffs. Mexico does not export as much to the United States as it could because Mexican small farmers don’t have access to input discounts, she said.
And there are storage issues, Fecso speculated.
Under the so-called “suspension agreement” with Mexico that limits Mexican imports, the U.S. government sets the stocks-to-use ratio at 13.5% quarterly, Fecso said. The agreement has limited the Agriculture Department’s ability to control prices, but Fecso said USDA could mitigate high-tariff sugar by resetting quotas and signaling to Mexico earlier in the year that additional sugar is needed.
“Whether USDA increases sugar supplies via trading partners who have preferential access [whether that’s Mexico or other countries that belong to the World Trade Organization] or via high-tier imports (which generate Treasury revenue), prices will be similar,” Fecso concluded.
Asked what could cause the prices for the raw sugar that is brought into the United States for refining to come down, Fecso said that depends on Brazil shifting between using sugar for ethanol or food.
“It won’t happen soon,” Fecso said.
Frank Jenkins of JSG Commodities said that duties were intended to keep sugar out of the U.S. market, but now “it seems to be ingrained in the market.”
Mexico’s plans to ban genetically modified corn means that “this whole relationship with Mexico is teetering in a very dangerous way,” Jenkins said.
Ron Sterk, an editor, wrote in an analysis of Jenkins’ speech for Sosland Publishing, that Jenkins believes that U.S. production this year is declining due to dry weather and deliveries above the USDA forecast, which means more imports will be needed from Mexico.
|Rob Johansson, director of economics and policy analysis for the American Sugar Alliance, said that U.S. farming is “getting riskier,” particularly with the weather making it more difficult to grow cane and beets, and the cost of inputs rising.
U.S. sugar farmers need a safety net including better insurance products, he said.
Johansson did not mention that ASA has testified before the House and Senate Agriculture committees that sugar support prices should be raised in the farm bill. While the sugar program operates on a no-cost basis to the government, the Congressional Budget Office does score the cost of the program at $90 million per year in case prices plummet and sugar growers exercise their option to deliver sugar to the government and be paid for it. Raising the support price would increase the CBO score for the program even if the option is rarely exercised.
Randy Green, a consultant who represented the Sweetener Users Association at the symposium, said that his members do not favor ending the sugar program, although there have been proposals to make changes to it.
SUA members prefer to buy sugar domestically because they like reliable, timely delivery, he said, but high-tier imports have been coming in consecutively for four years when they are needed. The high-tier imports seem to have become “normalized,” Green said, but he noted that because the government does not control the entry of high-tier imports their use means the Agriculture Department has fewer ways to manage the sugar program.
Government policy, he noted, constrains supply, but his members would like to see an expansion in domestic production.
Some SUA member companies “are perceiving weaker demand,” possibly due in part to the reduction in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits that were raised during the pandemic.
Marie-Christine Ribera, director general of European Committee of Sugar Producers (CEFS), said that European sugar prices have risen from $356 per ton in 2019 to $885 per ton this June due to high world prices and also because of the price of energy in Europe due to the war in Ukraine. Prices in the European Union and Switzerland are still below U.S. prices, she said.
Sugar consumption has also not rebounded to pre-COVID levels in Europe, and sugar farmers are still worried about their future, Ribera said.
The wild card in the European market is imports from Ukraine, she said. The European Commission has decided that sugar can come into the EU member countries duty-free, just as it can from low-income countries around the world.
European Union farmers are concerned about EU plans to reduce carbon and its ban on 27 “active substances” that they used to increase yields. The farmers also hope that genomic techniques will help them improve yields in the future.
Reducing emissions to reach EU goals will be “a difficult challenge,” Ribera said. The European Commission urges the use of electrification instead of fossil fuels, but that is “not for tomorrow,” she said.
Her organization has proposed, Ribera said, that decarbonization policies be “pragmatic,” that imports from Ukraine must not “unbalance” the EU sugar market, that producers should be supported in the case of energy shocks, that the competitiveness of EU sugar beet cultivation should be safeguarded, and sugar should not be “singled out” in labeling policies.The situation could be affected by European Parliament elections scheduled for June 6-9, 2024, she concluded.
