Sugar prices up but market more confusing

Rob Johansson, director of economics and policy analysis for the American Sugar Alliance, said that U.S. farming is “getting riskier,” particularly with the weather making it more difficult to grow cane and beets, and the cost of inputs rising.

U.S. sugar farmers need a safety net including better insurance products, he said.

Johansson did not mention that ASA has testified before the House and Senate Agriculture committees that sugar support prices should be raised in the farm bill. While the sugar program operates on a no-cost basis to the government, the Congressional Budget Office does score the cost of the program at $90 million per year in case prices plummet and sugar growers exercise their option to deliver sugar to the government and be paid for it. Raising the support price would increase the CBO score for the program even if the option is rarely exercised.

Randy Green, a consultant who represented the Sweetener Users Association at the symposium, said that his members do not favor ending the sugar program, although there have been proposals to make changes to it.

SUA members prefer to buy sugar domestically because they like reliable, timely delivery, he said, but high-tier imports have been coming in consecutively for four years when they are needed. The high-tier imports seem to have become “normalized,” Green said, but he noted that because the government does not control the entry of high-tier imports their use means the Agriculture Department has fewer ways to manage the sugar program.

Government policy, he noted, constrains supply, but his members would like to see an expansion in domestic production.

Some SUA member companies “are perceiving weaker demand,” possibly due in part to the reduction in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits that were raised during the pandemic.

Marie-Christine Ribera, director general of European Committee of Sugar Producers (CEFS), said that European sugar prices have risen from $356 per ton in 2019 to $885 per ton this June due to high world prices and also because of the price of energy in Europe due to the war in Ukraine. Prices in the European Union and Switzerland are still below U.S. prices, she said.

Sugar consumption has also not rebounded to pre-COVID levels in Europe, and sugar farmers are still worried about their future, Ribera said.

The wild card in the European market is imports from Ukraine, she said. The European Commission has decided that sugar can come into the EU member countries duty-free, just as it can from low-income countries around the world.

European Union farmers are concerned about EU plans to reduce carbon and its ban on 27 “active substances” that they used to increase yields. The farmers also hope that genomic techniques will help them improve yields in the future.

Reducing emissions to reach EU goals will be “a difficult challenge,” Ribera said. The European Commission urges the use of electrification instead of fossil fuels, but that is “not for tomorrow,” she said.

Her organization has proposed, Ribera said, that decarbonization policies be “pragmatic,” that imports from Ukraine must not “unbalance” the EU sugar market, that producers should be supported in the case of energy shocks, that the competitiveness of EU sugar beet cultivation should be safeguarded, and sugar should not be “singled out” in labeling policies.The situation could be affected by European Parliament elections scheduled for June 6-9, 2024, she concluded.