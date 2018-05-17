Sugar users, growers continue to spar over amendment

The House Rules Committee said late Wednesday that the amendment to make changes to the sugar program would be one of the amendments that the House could consider Thursday.

Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., author of the amendment with Rep. Danny Davis, D-Ill., told reporters she believes she has the support to pass the amendment, Politico reported.

The Alliance for Fair Sugar Policy, backed by candy companies and other industrial-scale users of sugar, said, "We are encouraged by the groundswell of bipartisan support in Congress and among a broad coalition of small businesses and organizations of all stripes for modernizing the outdated sugar program. This level of support for sugar reform is unprecedented. Now it's time for the House to say yes to fairness, yes to competitiveness and yes to protecting and creating American jobs."

But the battle with the sugar growers continued.

Phillip Hayes, a spokesman for the American Sugar Alliance, said in an email, "It is unfortunate that an elected official of the United States of America would ever feel enthusiasm about the prospect of bankrupting U.S. farmers and sending U.S. workers to the unemployment line. Of course, the authors of the five failed sugar amendments during the last farm bill expressed their 'enthusiasm' on the eve of votes, too, and their colleagues defeated those amendments in bipartisan manner. We are hopeful that Rep. Foxx's scheme to outsource U.S. sugar jobs to subsidized foreign industries will be likewise rejected. The choice for lawmakers is easy: If you support America's farmers, you will vote no on Foxx's anti-farmer amendment."