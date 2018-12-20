Sugarbeet Growers announce Geib retirement, Clark hiring, Herndon promotion

American Sugarbeet Growers Association Executive Vice President Luther Markwart announced this week that Ruthann Geib, ASGA's vice president of government affairs, will retire on December 31 after 36 years at the organization.

"Ruthann has dedicated her professional life to the service of the sugar industry, and growers across the nation owe her a debt of gratitude for her faithful and tireless efforts on their behalf," said Markwart.

"Her extraordinary organizational skills and ability to execute on all fronts were essential to the success of our association," added ASGA President Richard Gerstenberger, a grower from Snover, Mich.

Markwart also announced that Zack Clark will join ASGA as the director of government affairs on Jan. 1.

Clark has been director of government relations for the National Farmers Union. Earlier, he was a legislative assistant to Rep. Joe Courtney, D-Conn., who served on the House Agriculture Committee. Prior to joining Courtney's staff, Clark worked for Sen. Joe Lieberman, a Connecticut Democrat and Independent, in various capacities.

Clark graduated from the University of Connecticut with a bachelor of arts degree and from the National Defense University with a master's degree in international security affairs.

Markwart also announced that Scott Herndon, who serves as ASGA general counsel, will retain that role while also being promoted to vice president. Herndon will oversee a broad spectrum of legislative, regulatory, legal and public relations issues, Markwart said.