Summer activities

It’s that time of year again — kids are out of school and parents are the ones who endure the “I’m bored” talk of a youngster. There are solutions to that and they come with teachable moments.

Kids need to learn that they are not the center of the universe.

Remember when they were little and how great it felt when they started entertaining themselves? Revisit that idea and realize your job as a parent is not to entertain your pre-teens and teens. They should be learning how to occupy their time and even do something productive.

Teach them to open their own eyes to possibilities for things to do. Volunteering is a tremendous way to learn how to work with others, help others, and realize there are people who can benefit from some younger person’s time.

Have you heard of a “job jar?” Whenever a mom or dad thinks of something that needs done, they write it on a piece of paper, stick it in the jar, and when boredom sets in, the child selects a paper and does the activity, which is not always a chore. Suggestions might include visiting an elderly neighbor, and also observing if it appears they could use help with something. Are their windows dirty? Offer to wash them. Bring a buddy so one can do inside and the other outside of the same window. The student doesn’t know how to wash windows? Bonus for parents who will teach the kids, while getting their own windows washed. Win, win.

Maybe the neighbor wants to visit, tell stories of their history, or even teach the student how to do something, like to play cribbage or a banjo. As a parent teaching kids to reach out will benefit them in the years to come.

Young people don’t realize that the adults who lead and assist in 4-H and scouts are using their time as volunteers to help the kids. The kids simply take it for granted. Youngsters may also not realize they are learning, but as they get older and know the subject matter, they can help younger members, as the kids learn about volunteering first hand without even realizing it. They will learn how good it feels to help others.

Your job, as parents, is to help students spread their wings, learn new skills, including the art of volunteering and helping others. Summer can be the perfect time for such teaching.

When they are old enough for paid work, give the impetus for them to get a job. A parent might say, “If you want the (whatever) that costs more than I can pay, you will need to work to earn the difference.”

That helps them see the connection between work and fulfillment of wants, even over needs.

Happy summering.

