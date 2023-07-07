Summer’s fading fast

Howdy folks. We have made it to July, over half way through the year. The good news is we are still in the middle of summer. The bad news is we in the Northern Hemisphere have already lost 20 some seconds off of the longest day of sunlight. Fall is on its way. Have you checked anything off of your summer “to do list?” Don’t panic, but likewise don’t keep putting it off. Fall is lurking around the proverbial corner. You folks in the Southern Hemisphere hang in there, spring is on its way.

Here on the ranch the cattle are out on summer pasture and watching the calves grow is a favorite past time. Of course this must be worked in among sports camps, 4-H animals being tamed, walked and trained, and fishing and camping trips. Irrigating and haying are now daily duties. Ice tea is in high demand. The BBQ should be the main cooking appliance with nutritious red meat, chicken, and brats included in nearly every meal while ice cream freezers churn out a delectable concoction almost daily. While cherry pies are baked and kept hot to hold up a healthy scoop of the homemade ice cream. What is more American than homemade cherry pie with ice cream? Of course, the flag and 4th of July, Independence Day.

How many of us still hold our freedom in such high regard that we would ring a very large cast iron bell so hard and loudly that we might crack the cast iron? Maybe we should stop and reflect that July 4th is much more than BBQ, parades, rodeos and fireworks. Thank you to all who have served to keep our nation free. My hat is off to you.

Old Glory

A big celebration, 4th of July,

So a quick trip to town was made.

The parade was set to start real soon,

So we pulled up a piece of shade.

“Papa?” The little girl asked,

Sitting upon her grandpa’s knee.

“Why do they say things like ‘Old Glory,

Home of the brave and land of the free’?”

He closed his eyes and took a deep breath,

Then quietly began, “Well let’s see,”

Pushed back his hat then softly said,

“Let me tell you what those things mean to me.”

Our flag has stars and stripes,

With a broad field of blue.

When put together all just right,

She is a beauty for folks to view.

Each stripe has a color, red or white.

The white stands for values we hold to,

Innocence and purity, independent from all others,

Laws protecting every person, folks like me and you

The red stripes stand for valor,

Sacrifice and courage, don’t ya’ see?

Red also stands for the blood shed by veterans,

Brave heroes who fought to keep us free.

Blue is for dedication and grit,

Reminding us all to be watchful and strong,

As we pass our Nation on to each new generation,

To stand for what’s right, and against what’s wrong.

Fifty silver stars stand out,

Against that field of blue,

Representing all fifty states united,

Undivided we stand strong and true.

“One Out of Many” is our motto,

Like a large ‘melting pot.’

Everyone has the same rights and freedoms,

Regardless of who you are or what you’ve got.

Old Glory’s flying colors,

Old Glory is her name,

Some say The Stars and Stripes,

But they mean just the same.

“So Sugar, Old Glory seems fitting

Waving proudly for all to see.

Defending what is right, confronting what is wrong

O’er The Home of the Brave, and The Land of the Free.”