Super Saturday results from the National Western Stock Show Rodeo

DENVER – The following are results from Super Saturday, Colorado Versus the World rodeo, Jan. 11, 2020

Cinch Jeans World Team Performance – contestant, hometown, rodeo represented

Bareback Riding: 1, Cole Reiner, Kaycee, Wyo., (San Angelo, Texas) 87.5 points, $1,000. 2, Jade Tanton, Coleman, Texas, (Fort Worth) 84, $700. 3, Kyle Bloomquist, Raymond, Minn., (Guymon, Okla.) 83, $600. 4, Joel Schlegel, Burns, Colo., (North Platte) 81, $500.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Blake Mindemann, Apache, Okla., (Calgary) 4.04 seconds, $1,000. 2, Traistan martin, Sulphur, La., (San Angelo, Texas) 4.69, $700. 3, Jace Melvin, Fort Pierre, S.D., (Austin) 4.87, $600. 4, Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, (Guymon, Okla.) 11.08, $500.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas, (Guymon) 85.5 points, $1,000. 2, Jake Finlay, Goodiwindi, Australia, (Houston) 84, $700. 3 (tie), CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah, (Calgary) and Wyatt Hageman, Jay Em, Wyoming, (North Platte, Neb.) 83.5 and $550 each.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Shali Lord, Lamar, Colo., (Cheyenne, Wyo.) 15.258, $1,000. 2, Sally Conway, Arvada, Wyo., (Guymon, Okla.) 15.573, $700. 3, Kara Large, Bromide, Okla., (Calgary Stampede) 15.657, $600. 4, Kim Schulze, Larkspur, Colo., (San Angelo, Texas) 15.745, $500.

Bull Riding: 1, Clayton Appelhans, Colby, Kan., (Austin), 80 points, $1,000. 2, (tie) Aaron Pass, Kaufman, Texas, (San Angelo, Texas) and Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah, (Dodge City, Kan.) 79 and $650 each. 4, Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa, (Houston) advanced based on time ridden.

RAM Rodeo Colorado Team Performance – contestant, hometown, Colorado rodeo represented

Bareback Riding: 1, Casey Colletti, Pueblo, Colorado, (National Western Stock Show) 87.5 points, $1,000. 2, Logan Patterson, Kim, Colorado, (National Western Stock Show) 87, $700. 3, Mason Clements, Draper, Utah, (Pueblo) 85, $600. 4, Dantan Bertsch, Eastend, Saskatchewan, (National Western Stock Show) 84.5, $500.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis., (National Western Stock Show) 4.74, $1,000. 2, Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla., (National Western Stock Show) 5.05, $700. 3, Aaron Vosler, Laramie, Wyo., (Estes Park) 5.53, $600. 4, Kalane Anders, Bayard, Neb., (Pueblo) 7.88, $500.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah, (National Western Stock Show) 90 points, $1,000. 2, Colton Miller, Lance Creek, Wyo., (National Western Stock Show) 84.5, $700. 3, Brady Hill, Onida, S.D., (Estes Park), 84, $600. 4, Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah, (Loveland) 82, $500.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Kelly Yates, Pueblo, Colo., (Estes Park), 15.256, $1,000. 2, Leia Pluemer, Bosque Farms, N.M., (Colorado Springs) 15.358. 3, Michelle alley, Madisonville, Texas, (National Western Stock Show) 15.470, $500. 4, Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas, (National Western Stock Show) 15.505, $500.

Bull Riding: 1, Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M., (Elizabeth) 83.5, $1,000. 2, Dillon Tyner, Eaton, Colo., (National Western Stock Show) and Clayton Sellers, Fruitland Park, Fla., (National Western Stock Show) 82, $650 each. 4, Brody Yeary, Morgan Mill, Texas, (National Western Stock Show) 78.5, $500.

Showdown – Colorado Vs. The World – Contestant, followed by team, score and money. Each semifinals contestant received $1,000.

Bareback Riding: (semifinals) 1, (tie) Cole Reiner, World, and Mason Clements, Colorado 87 points. (final) 1, Hageman,

Steer Wrestling: (semifinals) 1, Aaron Vosler, Colorado, 4.05. 2, Jace Melvin, World, 4.4. (final) Melvin, 4.92, $8,000.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (semifinals) 1, Wyatt Hageman, World, 86. 2, Allen Boore, Colorado 85. (final) 1, Hageman, 87.5, $8,000.

Women’s Barrel Race: (semifinals) 1, Michelle Alley, Colorado, 14.31. 2, Kim Schulze, World, 15.361. (final) 1, Alley, 15.456, $8,000.

Bull Riding: (semifinals) 1, Trevor Reiste, World, 88 points. 2, Dillon Tyner, Colorado, 83, $1,000. (final) 1, Reiste, 89, $8,000.