Supermercado Selectos recalls meat and poultry products produced without inspection

WASHINGTON – Supermercado Selectos, a San Sebastián, Puerto Rico firm, is recalling approximately 15,315 pounds of various raw, frozen beef, pork and poultry products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

The raw, frozen beef, pork, chicken and turkey items were produced on various dates from August 2017 to May 31, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

• Varying 1-lb to 2-lb weights of plastic-wrapped packages containing ground beef labeled "Selectos DGA CARNE DE RES MOLIDA USDA."

• Varying 1-lb to 2-lb weights of plastic-wrapped tray packages containing beef for stew labeled "Selectos DGA CARNE DE RES PARA GUISAR USDA."

• Varying 1-lb to 2-lb weights of plastic-wrapped tray packages containing lean pork for stew labeled "Selectos DGA MASITAS DE CERDO USDA."

• Varying 1-lb to 2-lb weights of plastic-wrapped tray packages containing boneless pork chops labeled "Selectos DGA CHULETAS DESHUESADAS USDA."

• Varying 1-lb to 2-lb weights of plastic-wrapped tray packages containing boneless chicken thighs labeled "Selectos DGA CADERAS DE POLLO DESHUESADAS USDA."

• Varying 1-lb to 2-lb weights of plastic-wrapped tray packages containing turkey for stew labeled "Selectos DGA MASITAS DE PAVO USDA."

• Varying 1-lb to 2-lb weights of plastic-wrapped packages containing chicken fajitas labeled "Selectos DGA FAJITAS DE POLLO USDA."

• Varying 1-lb to 2-lb weights of plastic-wrapped tray packages containing beef cubed steak labeled "SELECTOS SAN SEBASTIAN DGA BIFTEC US."

• Varying 1-lb to 2-lb weights of plastic-wrapped tray packages containing beef pepper steak labeled "Selectos DGA PEPPER STEAK USDA SOUTHERN RIVER."

• Varying 1-lb to 2-lb weights of plastic-wrapped tray packages containing boneless turkey breast labeled "Selectos DGA BIFTEC PAVO USDA."

• Varying 1-lb to 2-lb weights of plastic-wrapped tray packages containing ground chicken labeled "Selectos DGA CARNE MOLIDA DE POLLO USDA."

Supermercado Selectos shipped the items to DGA Food Service, LLC, who further distributed the items to Head Start Child and Adult Care Food Programs in Puerto Rico.

USDA provides reimbursement for meals served in Head Start through the Child and Adult Care Food Program; however, these products were purchased commercially. These meat and poultry products were not provided or purchased by USDA's Food and Nutrition Service.

The problem was first discovered during routine inspection by FSIS investigators on May 23, 2018. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact David Crespo, General Manager, Supermercados Selecto at (787) 280-4550.

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

USDA Recall Classifications

Class I — This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

Class II — This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.

Class III ­— This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.