Suppes assumes role as Wheat Food Council chairman
Former U.S. Wheat Associates Chairman Ron Suppes was seated as chairman of the Wheat Foods Council during the organization’s Summer Board Meeting in Denver. The Kansas producer has been a Kansas Wheat commissioner for two decades. He has also served as chairman of the Wheat Innovation Center Research Foundation.
Suppes, who was USW Chairman in 2007-2008, has traveled to several foreign markets with USW. He’s helped promote U.S. wheat in more than 30 countries. Although his involvement with the WFC is focused on creating demand for wheat in the domestic market, Suppes recognizes the very different — yet vital — roles that USW and WFC play.
“For wheat farmers, the difference each of these groups make is dramatic,” Suppes said. “I’ve been involved with U.S. Wheat Associates for many years and have seen firsthand the value of the work it does in international markets. I have also experienced how the Wheat Foods Council works to promote the wheat we grow.”
Suppes, who also represents wheat growers on advisory committees to USDA and the U.S. Trade Representative’s office, said state wheat associations and other wheat industry groups should consider becoming involved in the WFC.
“It’s a great opportunity to collaborate on things that affect all of us in the business,” he said.
Suppes will serve a one-year term as WFC chairman. As a wheat farmer, he brings an important perspective to the WFC leadership spot.
“Ron has already been an integral part of our work and he also provides some continuity to the chairman position,” said WFC President Tim O’Connor, “The Wheat Foods Council is a unique organization. Our membership includes the entire wheat value chain. We are made up of millers, bakers, ingredient suppliers and equipment companies. But grower organizations and growers like Ron are also important pieces of our membership. We are excited to have a wheat farmer like Ron help push us forward.”
Other members of the WFC officer team for 2023-24 are Vice Chair Mark Hotze, of Corbion; Treasurer-Secretary Britany Hurst Marchant, executive director of the Idaho Wheat Commission; and Kent Juliot, of Ardent Mills, as Immediate past chair.
CPW Commission elects May as new chair
|The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission voted to appoint Dallas May as the commission chair for a one-year term. The commission also elected Richard Reading as vice chair and Karen Bailey as secretary of the Parks and Wildlife Commission.
May was appointed to the commission in 2020, and currently serves on the commission as the vice chair as a representative for agricultural producers. He will replace current Commission Chair Carrie Besnette Hauser, whose term expires in July 2023.
May was born and raised in Colorado in a ranching and farming family. When he was young, he started a herd of purebred Limousin cattle from one heifer calf given to him by his grandpa on his 13th birthday. That began a lifelong quest to protect native grassland and wildlife habitat. Today, he sells purebred breeding stock all over the United States and Mexico, and also operates an irrigated farm operation raising alfalfa and corn.
Several years ago, May partnered with Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust, The Conservation Fund, The Nature Conservancy, Western Landowners Alliance and several other groups to place a conservation easement on his ranch. The May Ranch won the 2021 Colorado Leopold Conservation Award. May serves on several boards and committees associated with water issues to protect water rights and keep local communities viable and give them the opportunity to thrive.
Newly elected Vice Chair Richard Reading has served on the commission as a public-at-large representative since 2022. Reading is the vice president of science and conservation at Butterfly Pavilion. He serves as an adjunct professor within the Department of Biology at the University of Denver, is affiliate faculty with the Department of Agricultural Biology at Colorado State University and is a Fellow with the University of Nebraska’s Center for Great Plains Studies.
Reading serves on the boards of directors or advisers for several nonprofit organizations in the U.S. and overseas, serves as an associate editor for five scientific journals, has published over 230 scientific papers and book chapters, written dozens of popular articles and written or edited nine books.
Commissioner Karen Michelle Bailey was elected to replace current secretary Marie Haskett. Bailey was appointed to the commission as a member at large in 2021. Bailey is an assistant professor in the Environmental Studies Program at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is an interdisciplinary scientist interested in understanding how human-environment interactions impact human health and well-being and natural resources and conservation.
Her work is focused in conservation landscapes and climate-vulnerable communities in rural landscapes across the world, with a particular focus on southern and east Africa. She is interested in sustainable livelihoods, wildlife conservation, global change and coupled human-natural systems. She also has a commitment to justice, equity, diversity, accessibility and inclusion in science and natural resource management and conducts research to amplify the voices of those most impacted by environmental change.