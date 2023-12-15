Supporting rodeo athletes with college scholarships

Julie Roselle, a student at Colorado Mesa University, is the recipient of the Greeley Stampede's College Rodeo Scholarship. Courtesy photo

Scholarships

In support of collegiate rodeo athletes, the Greeley Stampede Foundation created the College Rodeo Scholarship. The $2,500 scholarship is awarded to a competitive member of a college rodeo team each year.

“Many of these students go on to compete in rodeo professionally and will one day be competing at the Greeley Stampede,” commented James Herman, Greeley Stampede Foundation vice chairman. “The foundation feels it is important to support these students on their journey both in the sport of rodeo and in college.”

The foundation is proud to present this year’s recipient of the College Rodeo Scholarship, Julie Roselle of Colorado Mesa University. “Josie is an amazing student athlete competing for Colorado Mesa University Rodeo team, she happens to also be a graduate of Eaton High School,” continued Herman. “It is exciting to support this young woman from Weld County in her pursuit of success in college rodeo and a nursing degree.”

Formed in 2006, the Greeley Stampede Foundation has awarded more than $860,000 in scholarships in support of our community and higher education. To learn more about the Greeley Stampede Foundation and the scholarship programs available, visit greeleystampede.org/p/foundation.