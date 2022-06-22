Supreme Court denies Bayer petition in glyphosate case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied a petition from Bayer to set aside a a multimillion-dollar verdict against the manufacturer of the popular weedkiller Roundup for failing to warn of cancer risks, The Washington Post reported.

The case revolved around whether Monsanto, the maker of Roundup bought by Bayer, should have warned users that Roundup was carcinogenic. The Environmental Protection Agency has repeatedly concluded that glyphosate is unlikely to cause cancer in humans, but California has stricter labeling laws.

Agriculture groups including the American Farm Bureau Federation, American Soybean Association, National Corn Growers Association, National Association of Wheat Growers, and National Cotton Council said, “We are disappointed the Supreme Court has decided not to hear this case, which has significant implications for our global food supply and science-based regulation.”

“With the conflict in Ukraine threatening food security around the world and the persistent dangers posed by climate change, too much is on the line to allow the emergence of an unscientific patchwork of state pesticide labels that would threaten grower access to tools needed for productive, sustainable farming,” the groups said.

“We will be discussing the implications of the court’s announcement and will determine what reforms may be needed to ensure a patchwork of state labels does not jeopardize grower access to these vital tools or science-based pesticide regulation.”

The solicitor general advised the court against taking up a case concerning whether state pesticide labels can conflict with federal labels. A coalition of 54 farm groups urged President Biden to withdraw the brief, but he did not.