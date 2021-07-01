Supreme Court denies petition against California Proposition 12 meat regs

The Supreme Court on Monday denied a petition from the North American Meat institute to review California’s Proposition 12.

As the Humane Society of the United States noted in a blog post, Proposition 12 bans the confinement of egg-laying chickens, mother pigs and baby calves used in the veal industry and prohibits the sale in California of eggs, pork and veal from facilities that confine animals in certain types of cages.

The Humane Society pointed out that it led the campaign to pass Proposition 12, which was approved by California voters in a landslide vote in 2018.

The North American Meat Institute said in a statement reported by Agri-Pulse, “We are disappointed our petition for cert was denied. We will be considering other options to protect consumers and producers from Proposition 12, which will cost both millions of dollars, according to economists and the state of California’s own analysis.”

The decision was covered by a a variety of agricultural news outlets on Monday.