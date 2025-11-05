Supreme Court to hear arguments in trade case

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The Supreme Court today is hearing arguments over whether President Trump’s use of the International Economic Emergency Powers Act is legal. The U.S. Court of International Trade ruled earlier this year that Trump did not have authority to impose broad tariffs under IEEPA, and an appeals court upheld that ruling.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said they would attend the hearing.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Committee, told Farmers for Free Trade on Tuesday that she is “obsessed” with the case. Klobuchar said farmers are “whallopped” by the tariffs, which have led to problems in export markets and higher input costs.

Trump said on Truth Social Tuesday afternoon the case is “literally LIFE OR DEATH for our Country.”

The hearing began at 10 a.m. Here is a link to the audio of the hearing https://www.supremecourt.gov/oral_arguments/live.aspx .