Supreme Court to take up California’s Prop 12 case today

The Supreme Court will hear arguments today in a challenge to California’s Proposition 12, a ballot initiative limiting the sale of pork in the state if the animals were raised under conditions not approved by California.

If the court overturns the law, the decision could affect other state laws regarding agriculture.

Food Dive on Monday analyzed the politics of the case.

The National Pork Producers Council, the American Farm Bureau Federation, the North American Meat Institute, and other agriculture-related trade associations and businesses maintain that the law has dramatic economic effects largely outside of the state and requires pervasive changes to an integrated nationwide industry that constitute a violation of the dormant Commerce Clause.

NPPC has established a resource hub on the issue.

Animal Wellness Action says that overturning Proposition 12 would subvert states’s rights and notes that lower courts have rejected 10 suits against the law.