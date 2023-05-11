Supreme Court upholds Calif. Prop 12 on pork habitat

The Supreme Court today announced that it has upheld Proposition 12, a California law that makes it a criminal offense and civil violation to sell whole pork meat in California unless the pig it comes from is born to a sow that was housed within 24 square feet of space and in conditions that allow a sow to turn around without touching an enclosure.

As DTN/The Progressive Farmer noted in an analysis, “Proposition 12 applies to any uncooked pork sold in the state, regardless of whether it was raised in California.”

The decision is a blow to the National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation, which had urged the court to overturn a lower court decision dismissing the case against it.

The Associated Press noted the farm groups said that while Californians consume 13% of the pork eaten in the United States, nearly 100% of it comes from hogs raised outside the state, mostly in the Midwest and North Carolina. The vast majority of sows, meanwhile, are not raised under conditions that would meet Proposition 12′s standards.

The farm groups argued that the California law violates the Commerce Clause of the Constitution, but a 5-4 majority said the law did not raise a constitutional issue.

The majority that reached the decision was an odd coalition of conservatives Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas and Amy Coney Barrett, and liberals Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

Scott Hays, NPPC president and Missouri pork producer, said in a statement, “We are very disappointed with the Supreme Court’s opinion. Allowing state overreach will increase prices for consumers and drive small farms out of business, leading to more consolidation. We are still evaluating the court’s full opinion to understand all the implications. NPPC will continue to fight for our nation’s pork farmers and American families against misguided regulations.”

Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy said exactly what the meat industry has feared: The decision “has much broader implications for the rights of states to promote humane treatment and food safety values.”