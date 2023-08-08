Sweetener user official: SNAP cut may reduce sugar use

Green

NAPA, Calif. — A decline in sugar consumption in the United States may be partly attributable to the end of pandemic-related benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, a consultant to the Sweetener Users Association said here today.

Randy Green, a principal at the consulting firm of Watson Green LLC who is representing the Sweetener Users Association at the International Sweetener Symposium, a grower meeting, here said, “Some companies are perceiving weaker demand” and that some users of bulk sugar are not holding more stocks because previous demand forecasts “haven’t panned out.”

Green noted that the 42 million participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program have seen their benefits reduced 26% in recent months, as pandemic-related boosts have come to an end.

He also noted that SNAP benefits average $6 per person per day.

If the reduction in SNAP benefits is a factor in reduced sugar demand, it’s important to remember those benefits are not going up again, Green said.