Swine seminar to be held in Greeley, Colo.

Weld County Extension, Weld County Livestock Association and the Colorado Pork Producers is presenting a Swine Seminar, "Today's Swine Operation, What Do You Need To Know." It will be held on March 3, 2018, in the 4-H Building at Island Grove Regional Park in Greeley, Colo. Topics include biosecurity, swine ID and traceability, secure pork supply, nutrition for success and VFD. Registration is from 8:30-9 a.m. and the program will be held from 9 a.m.– 3 p.m. RSVP is required. For registration go to http://www.weldextension.com , click on Livestock Seminars/Swine Seminar/Swine Seminar Registration form, or call (970) 304-6535 for more information. Registration is due by Febr. 26, 2018.