Swinging doors and church pews

I don’t know about the rest of you all, but I cannot wait for the election to be over this year. We cannot sit and enjoy a show on TV, listen to the radio or even answer the phone without hearing a political ad, being asked to take part in a poll, or witnessing the never-ending mudslinging from each side of the isle. Each side wants us to believe that the other is the enemy of all things good, and that if we vote for their opponent, we are dooming all mankind forever.

One thing that I have learned over the years is that no one is perfect. You will never please everyone, and you’ll run yourself ragged if you try. You must do what you believe is the best, and let the chips fall as they may. Not every Democrat will be like JFK, and not every Republican will be like Reagan. The beauty of our republic is that we as voters have the power to govern ourselves through the power of voting. It sickens me that we let our political views divide us so much. I have friends and family that believe different people will be better leaders than I do. It doesn’t mean that their opinion is better than mine, or that mine is better than theirs. When all the ballots have been cast, there will be a winner. Whether or not the person that we voted for wins, doesn’t change the way that we treat our fellow man.

We all have a civic duty to get out and vote for the people that we believe will best lead our nation. There are tons of issues on the state, county, and local levels that are also up for vote this year. It is up to us as voters to get out there and make our voices heard. There is an adage that you cannot complain if you don’t vote. Whether or not your candidate wins, or the issue you are voting for passes, get out there and vote to make your voice heard.

When I vote, I put aside my personal feelings for the candidate. I vote for who shares the same morals as I do. Does this candidate change policy like swinging doors leading to a barroom, or are they as solid as the oak church pews that I grew up in on Sunday morning? Making sure that the values of your chosen candidate align with yours are very important. Our country was founded on the common morals and virtues of the founding fathers. They didn’t always agree, the disagreements between Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Jefferson are well documented. The compromise between different opinions is what has allowed our country to move forward. Historically the opposing sides of our government have managed to put differences aside and work together to achieve goals that benefit our country for the better. It seems that in recent years however, politicians hold the entire country hostage by threatening to shut down the government if they don’t get their way. Its time to quit grandstanding and holding the American people hostage and work together as our government was intended.

I’m not a real political man. I vote for issues and candidates that I think will do the job the best and move our country in the right direction. I believe that one day we will all stand and be judged, and I want to have a good reason for the actions I have chosen. That’s all for this time, remember to get out and vote and keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire. God bless!

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.