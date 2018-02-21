Symposium to highlight issues of international trade in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. – An upcoming symposium at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will highlight the importance of international trade to Nebraska's economy. The Clayton Yeutter Institute of International Trade and Finance is hosting the inaugural CME Group Foundation Symposium, "Changing Governments, Changing Trade: Impacts from Global to Local," March 13 in Lincoln.

The symposium is in conjunction with the final Heuermann Lecture of the 2017-18 season. The free event is noon to 6 p.m. at the Nebraska Innovation Campus Conference Center, 2021 Transformation Drive.

Speakers include Keira Lombardo, senior vice president of corporate affairs at Smithfield; Tim Groser, New Zealand's ambassador to the United States; Kirsten Hillman, Canada's deputy ambassador to the United States; Brian Kuehl, executive director of Farmers for Free Trade; and Andrea Durkin, editor-in-chief for TradeVistas. Kuehl and Durkin will discuss the local impact of global change in the Heuermann Lecture at 3:30 p.m.

A renowned trade expert and Nebraska alumnus, Yeutter made a $2.5 million leadership gift through outright and planned gifts to establish the Clayton Yeutter International Trade Program Fund at the University of Nebraska Foundation in 2015.

The institute prepares students to understand, participate in and shape global trade and finance in a world that is increasingly interconnected. It builds on the strengths of the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, College of Business and College of Law to offer undergraduate and graduate education, facilitate faculty research and engage the community, all related to international trade and finance.

Advanced registration is required. To register, visit https://ianr.unl.edu/yeutter-institute.

The symposium is sponsored by the CME Group Foundation and Smithfield.