T Bar S Cattle Company named American Gelbvieh Association Breeder of the Year

LINCOLN, Neb. — T Bar S Cattle Company is the recipient of this year’s Breeder of the Year award. The honor was presented to the Vehige family at the AGA National Convention and 50th Anniversary Celebration on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Oklahoma City.

T Bar S is located in Billings, Mo., and is owned and operated by Tom and his wife, Stacy, along with their children, Justin, Kyle and Grace. The operation raises high quality, functional cattle that are proven performers both in the showring and the pasture. T Bar S offers cattle via private treaty as well as through an on-farm sale.

As long-time members, the Vehige family has been very active in the AGA and heavily involved in the American Gelbvieh Junior Association, with all three children having served on the AGJA board of directors. The Vehiges are also members of the Heart of America Gelbvieh Association.

The honor came as a surprise to Tom who shared that the family’s passion for Gelbvieh cattle has a foundation in the operation’s first breeding stock.

“I knew that I wouldn’t ever be able to have the number of cattle I wanted, so I set out to find the best,” Vehige said. “I wanted to be a part of something bigger than me. I wanted to raise what I thought were the best cattle in the cow-calf industry and that led me to the maternal qualities of the Gelbvieh breed.”

Vehige said that he had always been attracted to the continental side of the cattle business because of their outstanding performance and was impressed by the disposition and fertility of Gelbvieh. What he really fell in love with, however, was the calf crop.

“At the time, I wasn’t sure if it was the base of my cowherd or the Gelbvieh bull I had purchased, so I went back and bought some purebred females,” he said. “I quickly found out that it was the Gelbvieh I was attracted to. That was the foundation that I built the herd from.”

Today, the operation that got its start in 1993 is operated as a family endeavor in every sense of the word.

“We were going to downsize, my wife and I. We didn’t ever want to force this on our children, but they have all wanted to be a part of what we are doing, and, really, that is the greatest blessing,” Vehige said. “We all have our strengths and we play into them. Every decision is decided on collectively. It’s just how we operate.”

Congratulations to T Bar S Cattle Company on being honored as the 2021 Breeder of the Year.