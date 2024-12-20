T-Heart Ranch “High Altitude Female Sale”
- TFP Rep: Cody Nye
- Date of Sale: 12/07/2024
- Location: At the ranch – La Garita, Colo.
- Auctioneer: Charly Cummings
- Sales Manager: Allied Genetic Resources
- Averages:
657 Commercial SimAngus Bred Heifers averaged $3,186
366 Commercial SimAngus Cows averaged $2,888
- Comments:
Great weather and even better cattle made for an outstanding sale at the T-Heart ranch for their annual High Altitude Female Sale. The offering of commercial females was high in quality, and was evaluated by a large crowd participating in person. The Temple family’s High Altitude sale has become a reputation event for cattlemen to seek out top notch commercial SimAngus females. Congratulations to everyone involved on another successful sale.