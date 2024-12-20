YOUR AD HERE »

T-Heart Ranch “High Altitude Female Sale”

Shane Temple, left, makes opening comments about the 2024 sale offering.
SaleReport4
  • TFP Rep: Cody Nye
  • Date of Sale: 12/07/2024
  • Location: At the ranch – La Garita, Colo.
  • Auctioneer: Charly Cummings
  • Sales Manager: Allied Genetic Resources
  • Averages:
    657 Commercial SimAngus Bred Heifers averaged $3,186
    366 Commercial SimAngus Cows averaged $2,888
  • Comments:
    Great weather and even better cattle made for an outstanding sale at the T-Heart ranch for their annual High Altitude Female Sale. The offering of commercial females was high in quality, and was evaluated by a large crowd participating in person. The Temple family’s High Altitude sale has become a reputation event for cattlemen to seek out top notch commercial SimAngus females. Congratulations to everyone involved on another successful sale.
